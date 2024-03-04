Man shot in the face near the airport expected to survive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man is expected to survive after getting shot in the face while in east Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus police a man was found along East 5th Avenue after he told officers he was shot in the 3200 block of East 6th Avenue in East Columbus, near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The victim reportedly flagged down police at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 5th Ave. and Alton Avenue after a car he and others were in was shot into.

Police traced the shooting to East 6th Ave. as the vehicle was driving away, however there are no suspects or any information as to what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

