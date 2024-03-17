Man shot early Sunday in West 7th area is in critical condition, Fort Worth police say

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday in Fort Worth’s West 7th entertainment district, according to police.

The victim was found near the intersection of Currie and Bledsoe streets shortly after 12:20 a.m. and was transported to a hospital.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument.

No arrests have been announced. Gun violence detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.