Man shot during robbery at hookah lounge on Westheimer | CW39 Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) -- A shooting at a hookah lounge on Westheimer leaves a man in the hospital. Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting on the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive earlier this morning. There they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. HPD said the man was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect. As he tried to get in his car, he was shot. Police are now looking for the shooter. You can follow this story on our website: www.cw39.com

