Man shot during fight Sunday night on Villa Street, Elgin police say

A man was shot Sunday night during a fight in the 600 block of Villa Street in Elgin, police said.

Officers responded to the area about 11:35 p.m. and found the gunshot victim, who was taken to an area hospital, the police department’s Facebook page said. A preliminary investigation determined the shooting was the result of an altercation, the report said.

As is routine in Elgin, the police provided no age or home town for the victim, how badly he was injured, if he remains hospitalized, what led to the fight, were any other people involved in the fight or witness to the shooting, whether it occurred inside a residence or outside, if the victim and suspect knew each other or if a weapon was recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police at 847-289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411, including “ELGINPD” at the start of the message.