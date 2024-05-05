Man shot during fight outside Fairbanks bar

May 5—A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday after he was shot outside a Fairbanks bar, police said.

A 21-year-old man charged with assault in the case is accused of shooting the victim in the head during a fistfight, according to a criminal complaint filed against him.

Fairbanks Police Department officers around 1:30 a.m. Saturday responded to a report of a shooting outside the Big International Bar, according to an online statement from the department.

Upon arriving at the bar, which is located around downtown Fairbanks and is known as The Big I, officers found a man shot in the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint signed by Detective Robert Hall.

The victim was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, Fairbanks city spokeswoman Teal Soden said.

Officers located Shamar Rashied Terrill Snipes, 21, close to the scene near the Chena River carrying a gun, the complaint stated.

In an interview at police headquarters, Snipes told a detective and lieutenant that he and his friend were leaving the bar when his friend got into a fistfight with a person who was part of a larger group outside, according to the complaint. Snipes said that when he saw his friend being punched, he was afraid he would be hurt too and started shooting, the complaint stated. Snipes said he didn't aim at anyone specific but fired multiple shots and hit one person, according to the complaint.

Snipes was charged with first-degree assault, according to online court records. He was arrested and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, police said.