Man shot during drug search at Hopewell house is stable; police officers were involved

HOPEWELL – A Hopewell man is in stable condition at a Richmond hospital after he was shot by police officers Wednesday morning during a drug search at his residence in an east Hopewell neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of Kruper Avenue in Hopewell’s Arlington Heights area. Local and state police said members of the Hopewell Special Weapons and Tactics [SWAT] team were carrying out a search warrant about possible narcotics activity at the house when the shooting happened.

“Upon entry into the residence, officers were confronted by an armed subject who brandished a firearm at officers,” Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. “Shots were then fired.”

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired. Allen said none of the officers was injured.

The man was taken to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. At last report, Allen said, he was reported in stable condition.

Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting at Hopewell Police’s request.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man shot by police during Hopewell raid is in stable condition