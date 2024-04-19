Man shot on Durham’s Miami Bouevard dies at hospital

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man shot on Miami Boulevard on Friday morning died at the hospital.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a reported gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Miami Boulevard, according to a news release.

Emergency Medical Service personnel took the man who had been shot to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s name and have not announced any arrests or possible suspect information.

The fatal shooting follows a reported shoot-out at the American Tobacco Campus on Thursday. No arrests have been announced in that case.

As of April 13, at least 51 people had been shot in Durham this year, seven of them fatally.

That was down from 53 and 73 people reported shot by the same date in 2022 and 2021, with 14 people shot fatally by that date in each of those years, police statistics show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200, or at durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases.