Man shot at Dr. Jose Rizal Park on Sunday

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Dr. Jose Rizal Park on Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police answered a 9-1-1 call about a man shot that was being driven to the hospital.

Seattle Fire Department medics began to treat the man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

During the investigation, officers determined that the shooting occurred at the park and returned to look for evidence.

According to police, several shell casings were found.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit leads the investigation and asks anyone with information to call the SDP Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



