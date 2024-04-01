Man shot in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Downtown Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they were called to the area of Fulton and Merced Streets just before 9 p.m.

Investigators report a physical disturbance was occurring when a man was shot at least once.

Officers say the victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are actively working to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

