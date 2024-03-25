Man shot in dispute at PSL home; suspected shooter in police custody

PORT ST. LUCIE − A man was in what police said was critical, but stable condition after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a home in the Copper Creek development off Glades Cut Off Road in the St. Lucie West area shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Port St. Lucie Police Department.

A man was shot multiple times in what police said was a dispute at a home in the Copper Creek development off Glades Cut Off Road in the St. Lucie West area on Monday March 25, 2024.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Southwest Greenspring Street over a disturbance at a home where they arrested the suspected shooter. Police said the man is thought to be a friend of the man who was shot.

Police spokesperson Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said the names of the suspected shooter or the man shot were unavailable, citing what he said was an "active and ongoing investigation."

The shooting occurred inside the home occupied by at least four people at the time, he said.

Detectives were working to identify the people and determine who owns the residence.

The man who was shot was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. The suspected shooter is in police custody, Mesiti said, so there is no threat to community.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm.

