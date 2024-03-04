Man shot, dies after incident involving Clinton police officer; TBI investigating

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident in Clinton Sunday night that left a man dead and a Clinton police officer with minor injuries.

The man was reportedly shot during the incident and died later at a local hospital, according to a news release from the TBI. The man's identity is being withheld by law enforcement officials pending notification of his relatives.

Preliminary information indicated that the officer responded to a call at a residence in the 1000 block of Medaris Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. The call concerned a reportedly suicidal individual, according to the TBI. Shortly after arriving at the residence, the office encountered the person in a parking area.

"Shots were fired and the subject was injured," the TBI stated in its release. The officer received minor injuries.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark asked the TBI to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting, which is customary practice for such incidents involving officers.

"TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration," the TBI stated in its release.

