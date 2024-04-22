Man shot in Desert Hot Springs expected to survive. Police say he's uncooperative

A 19-year-old man was shot near a spa in Desert Hot Springs on Sunday night but is expected to survive, according to police.

The victim wasn't cooperative with officers, and investigators are still trying to find out what led to the shooting, Deputy Chief Steven Shaw of the city police department said Monday.

Officers were called to the 10800 block of Palm Drive at around 6:55 p.m. for a report of a shooting and arrived to find a man who had been shot in his lower body. Police say the shooting apparently happened either in or near the street or an area in front of the Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, but investigators did not know of any connection to the business.

Shaw added that both witnesses and the victim himself, whose name was not released, were uncooperative when police arrived.

