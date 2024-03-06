Man shot by deputies in Sacramento, roads closed

(FOX40.COM) — A shooting that involved a deputy left one person injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:45 on Tuesday, deputies reported a stretch of Fruitridge Road between 42nd and 44th streets was closed because of the incident.

Details regarding the shooting have not been revealed, however, officials said that the person is alive.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

