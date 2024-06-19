Man shot after deputies respond to domestic dispute call at mobile home park in Tacoma

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies shot a man Tuesday night after deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a mobile home park in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Officer Shelbie Boyd said the man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

At 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to a verbal domestic violence call between family members at 4800 33rd Ave. Ct. E., according to a social media post from the sheriff’s department. The caller said their brother had a knife.

At 12:07 a.m., deputies contacted the suspect. He ran to a shed on the property, according to the social media post. At 12:11 a.m., deputies said “shots fired” over the radio.

Deputies applied a chest seal bandage to the suspect. No one else was injured.

In keeping with standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the case. The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies.