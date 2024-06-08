Man shot by deputies after opening fire with assault rifle in downtown Augusta

A man who opened fire in downtown Augusta is in the hospital after being shot by Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 10th block of Broad Street for shots fired with at least one person down, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found a man with an assault rifle who had opened fire into a crowd of people, "striking an unknown amount of people."

Deputies returned fire and shot the man, according to the release. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man hospitalized after downtown Augusta shooting