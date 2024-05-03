Man shot to death in Winter Garden, police say

Winter Garden police say investigators are at the scene of a homicide.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Azalea Way in Winter Garden.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man, on the ground, who had been shot to death.

WGPD also said officers have taken a shooting suspect in custody.

READ: Deputies are on the lookout for man responsible for vandalizing local Egyptian restaurant

Investigators tell WFTV they are working to notify the victim’s family and are not releasing his name at this time.

The case remains active and Winter Garden police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Sgt, Dave Clarke at 407-877-4876 or CRIMELINE at 407-423-TIPS.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is near the crime scene. You can watch her live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.