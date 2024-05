May 25—A man was shot and killed late Friday in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a shooting northeast of Gibson and San Mateo.

He said a man was found in the area with at least one gunshot wound. Gallegos said the man died at the scene.

He gave no other details.

"Additional information will be provided when it becomes available," Gallegos said.