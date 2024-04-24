Man shot to death in Roselawn early Wednesday

Cincinnati police said they are on the scene investigating an early morning homicide in Roselawn.

A male was found shot to death in the 1600 block of Summit Road when officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

He was shot multiple times, police said.

His name and age have not been released but police say they believe he is a man in his 30s.

