Man shot to death near grade school in Columbia. Sheriff is investigating.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday evening ear Forest Heights Elementary School in Columbia.

Deputies were dispatched to the corner of Widgean Drive and Blue Ridge Terrace shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday after a report of a man being shot, the department said.

They found an unresponsive man lying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified him.

There is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s department said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.