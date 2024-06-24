A 26-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in Montgomery, hours before an unrelated mass shooting in a different part of town, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:26 p.m. in the 300 block of Burgwyn Road in south Montgomery, said Montgomery Police Lt. David Wise. They found Jimontae Rivers with a fatal gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Wise said.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

At least nine people were shot and four others wounded at an unrelated mass shooting in the North Pass neighborhood of Montgomery a few hours later. More than 350 shots were fired at an outdoor gathering of about 1,000 people in that case, authorities said. No arrests had been made, and the case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man shot to death in Montgomery hours before mass shooting