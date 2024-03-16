Man shot to death in the head outside Brooklyn night club: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Saturday outside a Brooklyn night club, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened around 4:25 a.m. outside of 8906 Ditmas Ave. in East Flatbush, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot once in the head, according to authorities.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified the victim pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

