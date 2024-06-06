Man shot to death before granddaughter after confronting Little Havana burglar, police say

A man was shot while confronting a burglar in front of his granddaughter in Little Havana, police say.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers found a 60-year-old man with gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street. The investigation, police say, indicates the man, whom police did not identify, confronted a burglar that his young granddaughter had noticed inside the home.

At that point, a fight ensued, and the grandfather was shot, police say. Miami Fire Rescue transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

The burglar, however, ran off.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.