Man shot to death in East St. Louis identified by St. Clair County coroner

A 22-year-old East St. Louis man was shot to death Saturday evening on N. 68th Street.

East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police agents who are part of the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) are handling the investigation.

A BND reporter reached out to law enforcement to get any available details pertaining to the homicide, but no one has responded as yet.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Desi C. Triplett Jr. of N. 68th Street.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 p.m.,” Dye said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call East St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).