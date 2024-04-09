Man shot to death during fight identified by Fresno police. The suspect fled on foot

The 42-year-old man killed following an apparent street fight was identified Tuesday by Fresno police.

Yong Vang was shot once about 4:20 p.m. Monday on Ninth Street near McKinley Avenue after a confrontation, police said in a news release.

Gunfire notification system ShotSpotter notified police of the shooting, and witnesses later told officers that a fistfight preceded the gunfire.

Vang was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Detectives said on Tuesday they had not identified the other person involved in the fight who fled on foot.

The killing was the eighth intentional homicide of the year, police said. There were five at the same time last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call homicide detectives Justin Baroni at 559-621-2516 or Allison Lopez at 559-621-2072.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.