Man shot to death in Cambria County; state police seek information

State police are looking for information on a deadly shooting in Cambria County.

Troopers were called to the area of Front Street in Cresson just before midnight Sunday for a report of gunshots and a person lying in the road. They found a man in the 500 block of Front Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-472-1653.

