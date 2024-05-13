Man shot to death in apartment, Anchorage police say

May 13—Anchorage police say they are investigating the shooting death of a man in an apartment in the Fairview area early Monday.

Several citizens reported gunfire to police around 3 a.m. on the 500 block of East 15th Avenue, spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in an email. Arriving officers found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Charges were not filed by midmorning Monday. Police said they believe the shooting was "an isolated incident and not a random act," but they were still investigating the motive. Oistad said she could not elaborate on why police believe the shooting was not random "without compromising the integrity of the investigation."

Police did not say whether any suspects were at the scene when officers arrived. Oistad said police had conducted interviews but did not specify if a suspect had been questioned.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage of the area to contact them online or call 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.