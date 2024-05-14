Man shot dead by Southern California deputies amid probation compliance check

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man Monday morning during a probation compliance check, officials announced.

The incident unfolded just after 8 a.m. when Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program were conducting a compliance check in the 3300 block of Albillo Loop in Perris, a sheriff’s department news release stated.

At the scene, authorities say there were multiple adults in the backyard of the residence and that one of the individuals provided false identifying information and attempted to walk away, refusing commands by deputies to stop.

“Deputies deployed a taser to attempt to gain compliance, but it was ineffective, and the suspect continued to walk away,” the release stated. “The suspect then produced a handgun and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

After the man was struck by gunfire, authorities say deputies rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The involved deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy. The name of the suspect and the involved deputy will not be released at this time,” authorities said.

No further injuries to deputies or citizens were reported.

The shooting will be investigated by a detective with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office assigned to the sheriff’s department’s Force Investigation Detail.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Riverside County Senior District Attorney Investigator JR Ferrer or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Letterly at 951-955-2777.

