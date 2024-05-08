Man shot dead in Port Orange Tuesday night, suspect arrested for second-degree murder

A man was shot dead in Port Orange Tuesday night according to police.

Police responded to a call on Elda Lane at 7:28 p.m. and found the man lying outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Port Orange Police Department.

Police identified the shooter as Santiago Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad, 40, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The victim's name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Ben Benezette at (386) 586-5893.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot to death in Port Orange Tuesday night according to police