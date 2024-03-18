Man shot dead by family member in Durham, sheriff says. No one’s been charged yet

A Durham man shot and killed his son during a fight Sunday night, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Austin Lockamy, 39, was found fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. outside his home on Red Mountain Road in northern Durham County.

Lockamy’s father told deputies he had shot his son during what witnesses described as a physical altercation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The father was taken to a hospital with injuries sustained during the fight but has not been charged in the shooting.

The state medical examiner will release the official cause of death after an autopsy, according to a news release.

The News & Observer has requested records related to the shooting to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s criminal investigation division at 919-560-0880.

We will update this story as we get more information.