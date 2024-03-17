Man shot, critically injured in West 7th bar district in Fort Worth, authorities say

A 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured outdoors early Sunday in the West 7th bar district in Fort Worth, police said.

The man was fired upon about 12:15 a.m. near Currie and Bledsoe Streets, Fort Worth police said.

A suspect is not in custody in the shooting, which police said appears to have stemmed from an argument.

In the last six months there have been two homicides in the neighborhood. Two weeks ago, Bryson Rodgers was shot in the 2900 block of Crockett St. during an argument about someone who was dating the man who police allege was the shooter. In September, TCU student Wes Smith was shot in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street. Police accuse a stranger in the killing.

The man who was shot on Sunday was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Police bike units were the first to arrive at the scene.