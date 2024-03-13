Man shot, crashed vehicle into wall in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was shot and crashed his vehicle into a wall in North Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, March 12 around 6 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Carey Avenue near 5th Street after reports of a shooting.

Before officers arrived, a man involved in the shooting left the scene in a vehicle, police said.

A short time later, North Las Vegas officers located the driver who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives believe was an isolated incident and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

