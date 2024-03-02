Man shot in Coraopolis found at Speedway in McKees Rocks

A man was injured after a shooting in Coraopolis.

Allegheny County Police say officers received a call about a man with gunshot wounds at the Speedway on Island Avenue in McKees Rocks.

When police arrived they found a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

While investigating, police learned that the shooting happened on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Coraopolis.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Allegheny County Police Department by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend Man arrested in death of Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania VIDEO: Multiple local police departments warn of phone service scam DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts