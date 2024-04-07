Man shot in Chula Vista dies; suspect arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — One person is dead and other has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 Block of Center Street just after 11 p.m. Witnesses flagged down police next to a parked vehicle near Third Avenue.

A 36-year-old San Diego man was found inside a truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Man shot dead in East County; police search for suspect

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. Based on initial witness statements, the suspects reportedly fled the scene in an older, white pickup truck with distinct markings, police explained.

Shortly after midnight, a vehicle matching that description was spotted on H Street in Chula Vista, the department confirmed. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained its two occupants who police said matched descriptions given by the witnesses.

One of the individuals — 32-year-old Christian Benavides of San Diego — was in possession of a firearm, police said. He was placed under arrest and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

An investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing. Detectives are working to gather evidence and speak with witnesses to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit tips anonymously online or through the P3tips mobile application.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.