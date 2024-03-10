Man shot by Chicago police; arrested after SWAT response in Ashburn

A man shot by a Chicago police officer was arrested after a four-hour SWAT standoff Saturday in Ashburn, authorities said.

Police responded to several gunshot detection alerts and a shots fired call at a building on the 8000 block of South Western Avenue at around 3:12 p.m.

An officer entered the rear second-floor landing of the building, where he observed a man with a gun and shot him, police said. The man then barricaded himself inside of an apartment.

A SWAT team was called and the man was arrested at around 7:30 p.m. No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.

