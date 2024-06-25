Man who shot bystander trying to stop Auto Zone robbery near Polaris pleads guilty, sentenced

One of three men charged in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Alejandro Fajardo-Torres pleaded guilty on Friday in Delaware County. A candelight vigil held days after Fajardo-Torres' death drew dozens of people. The 43-year-old Fajardo-Torres had attempted to intervene in a store robbery when he was fatally shot.

A man who admitted to fatally shooting a bystander who attempted to intervene in a Delaware County robbery and paralyzing a man in another robbery will spend at least 46 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Zackeyis Davis, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated murder and attempted murder charges in Delaware County. Judge David Gormley ordered Davis to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 46 years.

Davis is one of three people charged in the Aug. 24 shooting of Alejandro Fajardo-Torres at the Auto Zone located at 8338 Sancus Blvd. near Polaris Fashion Place.

Fajardo-Torres, 43, a customer in the store who had a concealed carry permit, attempted to intervene as the store was being robbed. A clerk had been pistol-whipped, according to police. Fajardo-Torres was shot and died at the scene.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said in a press release that Fajardo-Torres, who is survived by a young son, died a "hero."

"His selfless actions protected a high school student and prevented further harm to him," Schiffel said. "This is senseless violence and Davis' actions show a complete disregard for human life."

As part of his plea on Friday, Davis also entered a guilty plea to attempted murder for a Sept. 16 robbery at Mr. Bling King, a jewelry store at 2555 Morse Road. The victim in that case was paralyzed as a result of being shot.

The other two suspects in Fajardo-Torres' death, 27-year-old Anthony Blakely and 28-year-old Darius Wynn, have been charged in Delaware County and are awaiting trial. Blakely had been scheduled to change his plea on May 31, however, he changed his mind during the hearing so the case was reset for a trial in August.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man sentenced for shooting bystander trying to stop Auto Zone robbery