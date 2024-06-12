Man shot on busy Midtown Manhattan street, sending pedestrians scrambling

A shooting that wounded a man on a busy Midtown Manhattan street on Tuesday evening sent shaken bystanders running for safety.

At least three men got into an argument that boiled over near the corner of W. 33rd St. and Broadway just before 8 p.m., cops and witnesses said.

The 33-year-old victim was blasted in the left leg near the corner of W. 33rd St. and Broadway, according to police.

One of the people involved in the fracas pulled out a gun and fired off a shot, striking a 33-year-old man in the left leg.

“He was bleeding,” local resident Jose Rivera, 37, told the Daily News. “He was saying, ‘You shot me! I don’t want to press no charges, I don’t want anyone arrested, I want them dead!’”

Pedestrians scrambled when the gunshot rang out, according to an ice cream vendor who was in the area.

“[The victim] was sitting on the floor shirtless and bleeding,” said Mike Larry, 32. “He was saying, ‘You shot me in the leg! I want my money!’”

The gunman ran off and is still being sought, police sources said.

Medics arrived on the scene and rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Cops took one person involved in the fight into custody. Charges against the person were pending late Tuesday.