Man shot at Baltimore shopping center

A supermarket is closed after a 20-year-old man was shot numerous times Tuesday afternoon at a Baltimore shopping center. City police said officers were called around 12:45 p.m. to the Edmondson Square Shopping Center in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue, where a 20-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable, police said. A potential suspect is in custody, police told 11 News, but no further information was immediately released. An 11 News crew at the scene reported the Giant Food store was closed with crime tape set up outside the store.

