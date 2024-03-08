Man shot after attacking person inside Statesville home

Statesville police say a suspected home intruder was shot in the torso Tuesday afternoon.

The Statesville Police Department reported on Wednesday that officers were called to a home on West Bell Street and found 33-year-old Cameron Connor suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to SPD, investigators learned that Connor “unlawfully entered the residence of the victim, who was present with his 7-year-old son at the time.”

Police said the person inside the home repeatedly told Connor to leave, but Connor “persisted and physically assaulted the victim.” That’s when the person shot Connor.

According to police, Connor is “presently on probation for prior drug-related offenses.”

The police department says the shooting is still under investigation, but the district attorney’s office will review the information.

SPD says Connor was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition wasn’t made available.

