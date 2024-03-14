Man shot after argument over dog in Dayton

Mar. 13—Police are investigating a reported shooting after an argument Tuesday evening in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Eichelberger Avenue on a shooting report. Dispatchers said that crews responded at 8:49 p.m.

Bauer said that the shooting victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Police located a suspect, a 77-year-old man, and arrested him.

According to police, the shooting happened after an argument between the two men about a dog chasing one of the suspect's family members.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department's Violent Offender Unit, Bauer said.