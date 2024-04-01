Man shot in ankle, Tyler PD investigating

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said that one man has been hospitalized after he was shot in the ankle around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tyler PD has received conflicting stories about where the shooting took place but a property in the 1200 block of Lenox Avenue is of interest to them. The victim’s injury is not life-threatening but he has been hospitalized.

Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for Tyler PD said that this is a continuing investigation and that more information may be released later.

