Man who shot Adrian police officer in 1975 gets new sentence

ADRIAN — A series of court rulings in recent years regarding teenage offenders sentenced to life prison terms led to a reprieve Thursday for the man who shot and killed Adrian Police Officer Bobby Williams in 1975.

Paul Coy Craft, who was 18 when he killed Williams and was sentenced about five months later to life in prison, received a new sentence Thursday of 40 to 60 years in prison. The sentence term dates back to when he was arrested on June 30, 1975. He has already served almost 50 years.

Craft pleaded guilty to open murder, and Lenawee County Circuit Judge Kenneth B. Glaser determined that he should be sentenced under the first-degree murder statute, which has a mandatory life prison sentence.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down mandatory life sentences for children in the Miller v. Alabama case. In 2016, the Supreme Court ordered in a case from Louisiana that the Miller decision must be applied retroactively, leading to resentencing hearings for juveniles across the country who had been sentenced to life prison terms.

In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in a Genesee County case that mandatory life-without-parole sentences imposed on 18-year-old defendants are categorically disproportionate and thus unconstitutional under Michigan's constitution, which led to Thursday's resentencing hearing in Lenawee County Circuit Court.

After hearing oral arguments from Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse, Chief Appellate Prosecutor Jennifer Bruggeman and Craft's attorney, Tina Olson of the State Appellate Defender Office, and reviewing the factors the U.S. Supreme Court said courts have to consider in sentencing young defendants, Circuit Judge Anna Marie set the new sentence.

"The prosecution in this case has requested a sentence of 40 to 100 years, and I understand why they're asking for that sentence, as well as the people in this room," Anzalone said, referring to the many current and former Adrian police officers, other law enforcement personnel and Williams' relatives who were in the gallery. "This is not allowable under the sentence and the law in the state of Michigan. If you have an issue with that, that is something you take up with your state representatives, your senators, and you lobby for that."

The current law in cases like Craft's sets the maximum sentence at 60 years. It also says the minimum can be between 25 and 40 years.

Craft was with two others from Ohio on the morning of June 30, 1975, when they robbed the Clark gas station at the intersection of Russell Road and Occidental Highway in Tecumseh, and one of its customers, before kidnapping the gas station attendant. They were headed through Adrian at 6:25 a.m. when Williams pulled them over in the 700 block of West Beecher Street. Williams suspected the car was the one from the robbery.

Patrolman Bobby Lynn Williams of the Adrian Police Department, was shot and killed about 6 a.m. June 30, 1975, after stopping a vehicle that had just been involved in the robbery and kidnapping of a gas station attendant. Patrolman Williams had been with the Adrian Police Department for two years and was survived by his wife and son.

After talking to Craft, who was driving, and returning to his patrol car, Williams approached the suspects' car again. Gerald Deaton, Craft's 31-year-old stepfather and one of the co-defendants, had handed Craft a .38-caliber revolver and told him to shoot the officer. He did, striking Williams twice in the abdomen and once in the neck. They then sped away.

Williams returned fire after being shot, emptying his revolver at the fleeing Dodge Dart, flattening one of its tires.

A nearby resident used the radio in Williams' patrol car to report the shooting. He was first taken to Bixby Hospital in Adrian before being taken to the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died on the operating room table.

Craft, Deaton and the third defendant, Harold Huggins, turned left down Madison Street, which led to a dead end. They fled the car, leaving the gas station attendant unharmed, and tried to gain entry into a house before fleeing into some nearby woods. Adrian police and Lenawee County sheriff's deputies swarmed the area and found them at about 8:15 a.m. near U.S. 223.

Deaton also pleaded guilty to open murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He died in prison.

Huggins was acquitted of murder but convicted of armed robbery. He served a 5- to 50-year prison sentence.

Williams' brother, Ricky, and one of his fellow officers, Tom Ray, gave victim impact statements Thursday. Ricky Williams recounted how Bobby served in Vietnam with the Air Force before joining the Adrian Police Department and described the loss and "tremendous heartbreak" his family has lived with since he died. He asked Anzalone to give him the maximum penalty possible.

Ray told the court that June 30, 1975, has become for him one of the days that he'll always remember where he was and what he was doing. He said he believes the state courts have made a mistake regarding life sentences for 18-year-olds. He said Craft knew what he was doing and his actions of fleeing from one crime where they had taken a hostage before shooting Williams were not the actions of a juvenile. He also asked if Williams, by firing on the suspects' car and flattening a tire, saved the gas station employee's life.

Olson, Craft's attorney, said the Miller decision takes into account situations like Craft's and is based on adolescent brain science. She said Craft and Huggins, who was 17 at the time, made senseless decisions. Craft growing up in poverty also should be a mitigating factor in setting the sentence, she said. Another state court decision also requires the court to consider the possibility of rehabilitation, and Craft has shown in prison that he is mature, hard-working and does what charitable work he is able to do in prison. He has worked throughout his time in prison, though he is retired now from working prison jobs due to health problems, she said.

Craft, who is 67 now and is bald with a long, gray beard, said he is not trying to make excuses. He said he was an 18-year-old kid who had been told Deaton had just murdered a man in Ohio by shooting him 12 times, and Deaton had threatened to do the same to him. He became emotional at times as he addressed the court by video from Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, where he is incarcerated.

"Nothing I can do can make up for the pain that I caused that family or the damage I've done to the community by taking an officer such as Bobby Williams' life," he said. "…I vow that if the court sees fit to release me, I'll never hurt anyone. That's never a question."

If he is released on parole, Anzalone said, reading from the updated presentence investigation report prepared by the probation department, Craft intends to live with his sister in Ohio and obtain a commercial driver's license so he can be a truck driver.

