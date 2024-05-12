Man shot by 3 Louisville Metro Police officers in Pleasure Ridge Park dies in hospital

A man who was shot by three Louisville Metro Police officers Friday night after police said he charged at them with a knife, died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Sunday, LMPD said in a statement.

The incident in the 4700 block of Crawford Avenue occurred around 11 p.m. Friday, after officers were dispatched to the area in Pleasure Ridge Park on a report of an armed suspect, LMPD Deputy Chief Steve Healey said during a briefing early Saturday morning.

LMPD alleged the man charged at police with a knife after officers gave repeated commands for him to drop the knife. Healey said "less lethal options" were used first, but had a "very limited effect" on the man.

The man allegedly continued to charge at police after he was shot and "held officers at bay with the knife, thus preventing them from performing immediate, life-saving measures," Healey said. Officers later disarmed the man and rendered aid before he was hospitalized.

LMPD has not identified the man who died, or the officers who shot him. The department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident.

Healey said LMPD will release body camera footage from the scene within 10 days of the shooting.

More: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting inside Southland Park neighborhood business. What we know

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man shot by LMPD officers in PRP dies in hospital