Man shoots, kills 2 people inside pickup truck during fight over blocked road, cops say

An argument over a blocked street at a mobile home park left two people dead, Oklahoma police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on March 30 discovered two men dead inside a pickup truck that was parked in the middle of the road, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute involving multiple people at the mobile home park, including 22-year-old suspect Elwyn Lopez, over a truck blocking the street, according to police and media reports.

Lopez came out of his home and approached the truck before firing multiple shots inside, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and a man in the backseat were killed, but a third occupant survived, according to Tulsa’s KOKI.

Lopez was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police said.

He is being held at the Tulsa County Jail without bond, records show.

McClatchy News was unable to locate attorney information for Lopez.

