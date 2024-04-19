Man shoots himself inside Tulane School of Medicine, causing closure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University School of Medicine officials asked students, staff and nearby residents to avoid the area due to police presence on campus on Friday, April 19.

Officers posted several updates to social media about the situation.

The first alert went out at 7:53 a.m., in which officers stated the Hutchinson Building was shut down until further notice and until an all-clear notice was given.

Minutes later, at 8:53 a.m., a second post was made that said, “No active threat at this time however police activity remains, please continue to avoid the School of Medicine until all clear is sent.”

The building has since reopened around 9 a.m. but Tulane Police officers said police presence will remain and the ninth floor of the building is closed until further notice.

Tulane University officials released a statement describing the incident.

“At approximately 7:50 a.m. today, April 19, 2024, an Animal Care Technician employed by Tulane University shot himself inside the Hutchinson Memorial Building (School of Medicine) 1430 Tulane Ave., on Tulane’s downtown campus. The employee is being treated at University Medical Center. Several employees were present at the time. We are still gathering information on this incident. There is no ongoing threat at this time. Hutchison Building reopened at 9 a.m. Resources are available to any Tulane community member affected by this deeply troubling incident. Students seeking help can call 504-264-6074. Employees can call 1-800-624-5544”

