Man shoots gun in apartment, says it was an accident: PD

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who says he accidentally shot his gun inside an apartment complex is facing multiple charges, Morganton officials said this weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at an apartment complex on Michaels Street. An initial investigation stated that Michael Barber told officers his gun went off accidentally. A bullet hole was located in an adjacent apartment, however, no injuries were reported.

Housing officials said Barber’s name was not on a lease and two additional guns were located inside the apartment.

Barber was arrested and faces multiple charges including felony discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond with a Monday court appearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.