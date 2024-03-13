Man shoots into bus because passenger was ‘staring at him the wrong way,’ MO cops say

A man blocked a St. Louis MetroBus with a stolen car and fired shots, striking and killing two passengers, Missouri police said.

Suspect Anthony Frazier, 36, felt that he had been “disrespected” by one of the victims because he was “staring at him the wrong way,” Lt. James Wethington, spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said in a news conference, Fox 2 reported.

After firing shots into the bus, Frazier entered the bus and fired more shots, police said. He then sped off in a stolen car taken in a carjacking earlier that day, according to the Major Case Squad.

Jorge Andres Cantor Pinzon, 37, and Jaron Jackson-Craig, 34, died as a result of the shooting, according to police. No one else was injured.

“I’m so hurt. I don’t know what to think right now,” Jackson-Craig’s mother, Sharon Jackson, told KSDK.

Jackson-Craig was an “unfortunate bystander,” according to FOX 2.

Frazier was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of armed criminal action, robbery and felon in possession of a handgun, according to police.

Frazier has been convicted of felonies in the past, police said.

Attorney information for Frazier was not listed.

Driver accused in hit-and-run caught boarding a flight to Texas from Indiana, cops say

5-year-old runs into street while playing and is struck and killed, Missouri cops say

17-year-old fatally stabs man during fight caught on camera, North Dakota cops say