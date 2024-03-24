Man shoots AR-15 rifle in air, rams patrol car before crashing along busy Gwinnett highway: Police

Two people were arrested after a chase ended in a crash along a busy Gwinnett County highway.

Saturday night, Gwinnett County police responded to a call regarding a man shooting a gun in the air at a gas station in the area of Old Norcross and Oakland Road.

When officers arrived, authorities said the driver of a black Dodge Charger immediately rammed a patrol vehicle and drove off.

Gwinnett officers tried to stop the car but the driver refused to stop, according to police.

The driver reportedly lost control of the car and crashed in the 1500 block of Scenic Highway.

Officers said no one was injured in the incident. Gwinnett officials said two men ran out of the vehicle but were later arrested.

According to GCPD, the suspects had an AR-15-style rifle. Officers learned the Dodge Charger was stolen from DeKalb County earlier in the evening.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

