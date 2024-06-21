Man shocked with Taser at traffic stop

Jun. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — A man was shocked with a Taser after pretending to be asleep and refusing to comply when police ordered him out of his car.

The driver had been pulled over by Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies for alleged speeding and missing license plates early Saturday morning at the McDonald's at Chum's Corners, according to a sheriff's office statement.

Deputies said the driver didn't roll down his window, "crossed his arms and leaned against the door," took the keys out of the ignition, then climbed into the back seat and pretended to go to sleep, according to the statement.

After he refused to come out, deputies called in back-up support and Michigan State Police, then they broke the car window. Police said they had to drag the man out of the window of the vehicle. When he refused to cooperate after he was outside the vehicle, he was shocked with a Taser, the report said.

The man was arrested and booked at Grand Traverse County Jail for operating under the influence of drugs and resisting and obstructing.