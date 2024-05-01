Man sexually assaults two women he met online on the same day, Texas cops say

A 29-year-old man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two women in Texas, officials said.

On April 29, Brandon Michael Miller met a woman on Snapchat and invited her over to his house, according to a Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

While at his home, Miller sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint, officers said.

On the same day, Miller reached out to another woman on an app called Text Now and said he’d pay for her manicure if she came over, officials said.

When she got to his house he also sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, officers said.

Both women reported the sexual assaults and police contacted Miller, who said ”he was driving to Minnesota,” officials said.

Officers executed a search warrant at Miller’s home, and he was taken into custody when he returned home, officials said.

Miller was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and robbery, officials said.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by Miller is asked to call 210-335-6000, officers said.

Bexar County is home to San Antonio.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

