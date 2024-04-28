Man sexually assaults girl who got separated from group at Chicago museum, cops say

A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a museum in Chicago and authorities are searching for the man who they say did it, Illinois police told news outlets.

The girl was at the Museum of Science and Industry, on the city’s south side, when the assault happened, police told WLS.

Investigators say she was visiting the museum with a group on Thursday, April 25, but became separated from them some time in the later morning or early afternoon, according to the outlet. That’s when police say a man approached her, offering to help.

At one point, he took her to the second floor and she asked to use the bathroom, police told WMAQ.

She went into a stall and the man entered the restroom after her, crawled under the stall door and touched her genitals, police told the station. She fought back and kicked the man, causing him to run away, officials say.

Police are searching for the man, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, WBBM reported.

He was described as having a light complexion with a beard, curly brown hair and a tattoo of a lion on his neck, the outlet reported. He’s at least 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160-180 pounds, police told the station, adding that he was wearing a blue shirt, vest and jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 312-492-3810.

